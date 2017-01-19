Fairborn parks hosting January programs

By Whitney Vickers

wvickers@civitasmedia.com

FAIRBORN — The dropping temperatures outside make it easy to spend more time indoors during the winter months. However, the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Department is hosting opportunities to take advantage of the crisp, cold air by offering family-friendly events throughout January.

To register for any of these programs, pick up a form and drop off a check at the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Office, 461 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; the City of Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. or by calling 937-754-3090. Make checks payable to the City of Fairborn.

Sunrise Hike and Oaks Quarry Park

Locals are invited to experience the peaceful scenery offered by Oaks Quarry Park, 1267 E. Xenia Drive, as the sun greets the day. Park officials said mornings are the best time to observe the scavenging wildlife and attendees are invited to bring binoculars to better see the happenings. Interested individuals should gather at Oaks Quarry Park 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Coffee will be available.

Evening Trees Painting

Children aged 5 years and older are invited to be guided through a painting project portraying an evening sky, moon, trees, shadows and snowflakes with acrylic paints on watercolor paper. Acrylic paint stains clothing, so it is recommended that participants wear old clothing. The event s instructed by Terri Perkins, owner of Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 for a cost of $15, which includes all supplies, at Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery, 415 W. Main Street. Participants must be registered by Wednesday, Jan. 25.

For more information contact the parks office at 937-754-3090.

Reach Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Reach Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.