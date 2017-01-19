Greene County divorces, dissolutions

Oct. 26

Betty Ann N. Garrett of Beavercreek and Richard E. Garrett Jr. of Miamisburg filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 7.

Josie Deatley of Carlisle and Joshua Deatley of Fairborn filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Jan. 6.

Oct. 28

Amanda High of Xenia and Qian High of Dayton filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 7.

Monette C. Randall of Jamestown and James A. Randall of Xenia filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 7.

Gregory A. Barker of Fairborn and Cindy R. Barker of Fairborn filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 9.

Nov. 1

Cheryl L. Malot of Beavercreek and John L. Deal of Beavercreek filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 15.

Nov. 2

Heather R. Boeckman of Bellbrook and Brandon T. Boeckman filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 20.

Nov. 3

Crystal Y. Jones of Xenia and Christopher A. Jones of Xenia filed for dissolution without children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 21.

Nov. 4

Ricki S. Tidd of Xenia and Braden D. Tidd of Jamestown filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 15.

Greene County News

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.