Amish Cook receipe correction

Raber’s Homemade Coffeecake
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
Topping: 1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Mix the sugar, oil, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Then add flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Pour into a greased 13 x 9 inch pan. Sprinkle topping on top of batter. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.
Editor’s note: Please note that we received an imcomplete recipe in last week’s Amish Cook. Above is the full correct recipe. We applogize for the error.