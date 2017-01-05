Amish Cook receipe correction

Raber’s Homemade Coffeecake

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Topping: 1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Mix the sugar, oil, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Then add flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Pour into a greased 13 x 9 inch pan. Sprinkle topping on top of batter. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

Editor’s note: Please note that we received an imcomplete recipe in last week’s Amish Cook. Above is the full correct recipe. We applogize for the error.

