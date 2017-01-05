Drawn to Jesus

“That evening after sunset the people brought to Jesus all the sick and demon-possessed. The whole town gathered at the door, and Jesus healed many who had various diseases. He also drove out many demons, but he would not let the demons speak because they knew who he was.” (Mark 1:32-34)

The desire for needs to be met by Jesus continued to draw people to Him. At all times of the day people sought to be close to Him, hear His teachings and receive His blessing in some physical way. From feeding with bread and fish, to physical healing, to the casting out of evil spirits, Jesus made Himself available to the people. He ministered tirelessly with the hope that they would be able to see beyond their present needs to their eternal one. All He did was to reveal to the world that He was the Savior so long awaited for.

People still see the Christian and the Church as a place to receive aid in the living of life. When there are needs the first place they think of many times is the Church because it is built on the compassion of Jesus Himself. It is an extension of all that He did. And in that also, is the same purpose, not to only help for the present time but for the future eternity. Jesus is the only answer for life beyond this one. He is the only name under Heaven by which we shall be saved. The world needs to know this!

Heavenly Father, help us be more like Jesus. Help us to not only show His compassion for others in need but also have the courage to show them their Savior, Jesus. In His name. Amen.

http://fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Forsberg.jpg

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.