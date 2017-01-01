Fairborn Library January programs

Fairborn Daily Herald

FAIRBORN — Programs for all ages are planned at the Fairborn Community Library, 1 E. Main St. for the month of January. To register or learn more about these programs call 937-878-9383. For a complete schedule of activities stop by the library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Music FUNdamentals. for ages 2-6 wtih adult, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Music is critical to the development of language and listening skills. Join Miss Stephanie as she teaches a variety of music concepts with fun activities incorporating rhythm, singing, and dancing. Registration required.

Bookin & Cookin Book Discussion: The Summer Before the War for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Meet to discuss The Summer Before the War by Helen Simonson. Bring food to share — anything related to the book’s setting or theme. Registration required.

LEGO Mania for grades K-8, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Spend an hour with friends and LEGO. The library will provide LEGO, books and space. You bring the creativity. Registration required.

PJ Family Story Time for ages 3-6 with adult, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 23.

Heart of Darkness Book Club for grades 6-12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Do books about vampires, zombies, ghosts, and other supernatural creatures give you a thrill? Come and discuss this month’s book and enjoy tasty snacks. Registration required.

Japanimania for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Are you a fan of all things Japanese? Watch Anime, discuss Manga and cosplay, create crafts and more.

Bookworms Book Club for grades K-2, 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Are you a beginning reader who loves books? Enjoy crafts, games, and snacks while discussing this month’s book. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 19, 26, 12:30-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 18, 25.

Toddler Story Time for ages 24-36 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 20, 27, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 17, 24.

Baby and Me Story Time for ages 3-24 months with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 20, 27.

The Whovians Club for grades 6-12, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. A group for creative, humorous and obsessed fans of Doctor Who. Registration required.

Writers Group for adults, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 28. Shared leadership, feedback, inspiration and support. Suitable for writers with current projects, as well as those starting out. Registration required.

Creative Craft Hour for Adults: Paper Baskets for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Weave a beautiful paper basket to take home. Registration required.

Read & Feed Book Club for grades 9-12, 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Enjoy pizza while we discuss this month’s great book. Registration required.

Family Craft: Decorating Candles for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Decorate a candle to warm the winter nights. Anne Breden leads this inter-generational crafting group. Registration required.

Gallifreyan Society for adults, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Adult Fans of Doctor Who, Allons-Y. Activities, crafts, watch episodes, have brilliant discussions, play games. Registration required.

Pizza and Pages Middle School Book Club for grades 6-8, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Enjoy pizza while discussing this month’s book. Registration required.

DIY Wednesday for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Feeling crafty? Get creative with this month’s do-it-yourself project. Registration required.

Mystery Book Discussion: Curious Minds for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Join us to discuss Curious Minds the first book in a new series by Janet Evanovich and Phoef Sutton. Registration required.

Knitting Around and Around and Around for adults, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The ins and outs and ups and downs of knitting in the round. A day-long workshop for advanced-beginner to experienced knitters. Registration required.

Book Nuts Book Club for grades 3-5, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Meet with other kids to talk about books, and enjoy snacks & activities too. Registration required.

Crochet a Sweet for Your Sweet for adults, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Crochet an adorable popsicle for your Valentine. Skill Level: Intermediate Crochet Hook: B/1-2.25 MM Other Materials Provided. Registration required.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Library.

