Clark County Parks hosting January programs

Fairborn Daily Herald

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Park District is offering a variety of family-friendly activities throughout January. To register for any of these programs, call the Clark County Park District office at 937-882-6000 or register at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration.

Clark Park Hikers

Join Park District Volunteers each 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the lower parking lot at George Rogers Clark Park to enjoy a walk through the woods at George Rogers Clark Park. This group has been exploring the park weekly for over 10 years, yet each week brings a new discovery.

Ancient Ohio People

Native Americans have lived in Ohio for more than 11,000 years, beginning at the end of the last ice age. Many different cultures lived in Ohio over time, including the Adena, Hopewell and Fort Ancient peoples. Join archaeologist Bill Kennedy, curator of anthropology at the Dayton Society of Natural History, for a program about these fascinating cultures and see real artifacts from the collections of the Dayton Society of Natural History. He will make his presentation 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Davidson Interpretive Center.

Hunters of the Sky

Come learn about the soaring hawks, speedy falcons and stealthy owls as you see up-close live ambassadors from the Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs. Learn how each type of raptor is uniquely adapted to his hunting style and habitat and find out how you can support raptor education and rehabilitation around Ohio. It takes place 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Davidson Interpretive Center.

Wetland Warriors Investigation: Woodpeckers

Delve into the world of woodpeckers that entertain with that “rat-a-tat-tat-tat” sound on the trees all throughout the year. See how many you can find and draw your favorite. What adaptations make it a survivor? Pre-registration is required and registration is limited to 15 participants. It is open to those aged 7-12. Check out our website at www.clarkcountyparks.org for other Wetland Warrior programs. It will take place 4 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at George Rogers Clark Park, meeting at the Circle.

Getting to the Hearth of It

Get a cooking demonstration — 1850’s style. Discover how the family would have cooked in the Hertzler House — how to work a cooking fire, what clothes to wear while cooking and what types of food people ate in that time period. After the demonstration, enjoy a sample of the food cooked that day. Pre-registration is required and registration is limited to 10 participants for each time slot. Session one takes place 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; session two takes place 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Hertzler House, George Rogers Clark Park for a cost of $5 per person.

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers; information courtesy of the Clark County Parks District.

