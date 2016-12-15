2016 traffic stats, fatalities
Education Digest
Herald News ReportWestwood on dean’s listCLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Angela Westwood was named to the Austin Peay State University Dean’s L...
Trustees approve amended cemetery rules
By Linda CollinsFairborn Daily HeraldMAD RIVER TOWNSHIP – The Mad River Township Board of Trustees have approved a final revision of the officia...
Big Backyard to feature hibernation
Greene County NewsBEAVERCREEK — Join Greene County Parks & Trails for Big Backyard 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at...
Fairborn Municipal Court
Fairborn Daily HeraldNov. 21Brandon D. Lovell, 2156 Owendale, Dayton, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Continue with cond...
Honoring extraordinary patient care
Greene County NewsXENIA – Caring for others is second nature for nurses Claudia Hurd and Zach Oney and for that reason both were recognized with...
December 29th, 2016 updated: December 29th, 2016. |
Enon PD reflects on 2016
By Linda CollinsFor the HeraldENON — When Lewis Wilcox was sworn into office as chief of police for the Village of Enon in October 2012, Enon Ma...
Sports Digest
Greene County NewsSports scores/news wantedGREENE COUNTY — The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current staff can...
Sports Digest
Greene County NewsHigh School ActionBellbrook girls win againBELLBROOK — After a bit of a slow start the, Bellbrook girls broke away from Toledo...
Lash helps Elks dam up Beavers
By Scott Halaszshalasz@civitasmedia.comCENTERVILLE — If someone had told Beavercreek basketball coach Mark Hess that the Beavers would hold Cent...
Raider women win league opener
Greene County News ReportFAIRBORN —The Wright State women’s basketball team opened Horizon League play with an easy 69-51 road win over Mi...
Sports Digest
Greene County NewsHigh School ActionBellbrook tops Glen EsteBELLBROOK — Shaking off a slow start Wednesday at Lakota West High School, Bellbrook...
Clark County Parks hosting January programs
Fairborn Daily HeraldCLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Park District is offering a variety of family-friendly activities throughout January. To re...
XENIA — Jack and Carolyn Schafer will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Jan. 6, 2017.The couple was married Jan. 6, 1952 at the Fairborn ...
Fairborn Library announces January programs
Fairborn Daily HeraldFAIRBORN — Programs for all ages are planned at the Fairborn Community Library, 1 E. Main St. for the month of January. To ...
Religion Digest
Greene County NewsUnitarian Universalist FellowshipYELLOW SPRINGS — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs will host “A C...
The spirit of Christmas Giving
At Christmas we remember that it is “more blessed to give than it is to receive.” There are many motives when it comes to giving. Some peo...
Fakery is reality for our next president
Trump is threatening the voting rights of millions because of something he saw on Twitter.All hail Augusts Trumpus — the American Putin, whom no...
I’m not cheering the end of 2016
If you thought 2016 was bad, I have bad news: Buckle up.Hopefully 2017 won’t bring the deaths of more beloved celebrities, and I doubt we’...
Delivering results in 2016
Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...
Good night, not-so-sweet princess
She was a princess, a senator and a general, and her unflinching competence inspired rebel soldiers, starry-eyed dreamers and scruffy-looking smuggler...
No Auld Lang Whine for 2017, just vigilance
In this holiday season, when outlandish political events have marred the Merry in Christmas for many Americans, the New Year offers a chance to regrou...
What it was was football
Do you know how many college bowl games there’ll be on television this season? Wives will answer first: “Too many!” Husbands and oth...