Local cub scouts recycling trees

City experiences eventful year

Enon mayor reflects on last year

Honoring extraordinary patient care

Enon PD reflects on 2016

Winning: It’s what they do

Education Digest

Herald News ReportWestwood on dean’s listCLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Angela Westwood was named to the Austin Peay State University Dean’s L...

Trustees approve amended cemetery rules

By Linda CollinsFairborn Daily HeraldMAD RIVER TOWNSHIP – The Mad River Township Board of Trustees have approved a final revision of the officia...

Big Backyard to feature hibernation

Greene County NewsBEAVERCREEK — Join Greene County Parks & Trails for Big Backyard 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at...

Fairborn Municipal Court

Fairborn Daily HeraldNov. 21Brandon D. Lovell, 2156 Owendale, Dayton, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Continue with cond...

Honoring extraordinary patient care

Greene County NewsXENIA – Caring for others is second nature for nurses Claudia Hurd and Zach Oney and for that reason both were recognized with...

Enon PD reflects on 2016

By Linda CollinsFor the HeraldENON — When Lewis Wilcox was sworn into office as chief of police for the Village of Enon in October 2012, Enon Ma...

Bucs enjoy new year win

Lash helps Elks dam up Beavers

Predictions sure to go wrong

Sports Digest

Greene County NewsSports scores/news wantedGREENE COUNTY — The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current staff can...

Sports Digest

Greene County NewsHigh School ActionBellbrook girls win againBELLBROOK — After a bit of a slow start the, Bellbrook girls broke away from Toledo...

Lash helps Elks dam up Beavers

By Scott Halaszshalasz@civitasmedia.comCENTERVILLE — If someone had told Beavercreek basketball coach Mark Hess that the Beavers would hold Cent...

Raider women win league opener

Greene County News ReportFAIRBORN —The Wright State women’s basketball team opened Horizon League play with an easy 69-51 road win over Mi...

Sports Digest

Greene County NewsHigh School ActionBellbrook tops Glen EsteBELLBROOK — Shaking off a slow start Wednesday at Lakota West High School, Bellbrook...

The spirit of Christmas Giving

Lessons on waiting from our German Shepherd

Clark County Parks hosting January programs

Fairborn Daily HeraldCLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Park District is offering a variety of family-friendly activities throughout January. To re...

XENIA — Jack and Carolyn Schafer will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Jan. 6, 2017.The couple was married Jan. 6, 1952 at the Fairborn ...

Fairborn Library announces January programs

Fairborn Daily HeraldFAIRBORN — Programs for all ages are planned at the Fairborn Community Library, 1 E. Main St. for the month of January. To ...

Religion Digest

Greene County NewsUnitarian Universalist FellowshipYELLOW SPRINGS — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs will host “A C...

The spirit of Christmas Giving

At Christmas we remember that it is “more blessed to give than it is to receive.” There are many motives when it comes to giving. Some peo...

Explore who you really are

Gold-plated tractors for gentlemen farmers

No more holiday gifts for repressive regimes

Fakery is reality for our next president

Trump is threatening the voting rights of millions because of something he saw on Twitter.All hail Augusts Trumpus — the American Putin, whom no...

I’m not cheering the end of 2016

If you thought 2016 was bad, I have bad news: Buckle up.Hopefully 2017 won’t bring the deaths of more beloved celebrities, and I doubt we’...

Delivering results in 2016

Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...

Good night, not-so-sweet princess

She was a princess, a senator and a general, and her unflinching competence inspired rebel soldiers, starry-eyed dreamers and scruffy-looking smuggler...

No Auld Lang Whine for 2017, just vigilance

In this holiday season, when outlandish political events have marred the Merry in Christmas for many Americans, the New Year offers a chance to regrou...

What it was was football

Do you know how many college bowl games there’ll be on television this season? Wives will answer first: “Too many!” Husbands and oth...

